PHOTOs of President RUTO’s elegant Palatial Residence in Kilgoris that has left Kenyans talking.





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - President William Ruto has built a multimillion-shilling palatial residence in Kilgoris, Narok County, with many Kenyans questioning the source of the funds.

The house, located in Kilgoris, Narok County, was built at breakneck speed, and Ruto and his family stayed there during Christmas

The unveiling of the house coincided with a global anti-corruption firm ranking Ruto as the second most corrupt person globally after deposed Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad.

Here are photos of Ruto’s little-known palace in Kilgoris.





