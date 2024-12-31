The Officer in charge of security at RUTO’s Harambee House office exposed by his juniors (LOOK).





Thursday, January 1, 2025 - Overwhelmed and exhausted police officers have expressed frustration with the ongoing issues in the AP department where there are claims of a senior figure misusing his power to make arbitrary transfers and silence dissent.

So powerful is the network of cartels that even those in higher ranks seem to turn a blind eye to the actions and allow the misconduct to continue unchecked.

"Good morning Sir. Finally my turn to air my grievances has come. I want to be very brief Sir.

"There's a serious problem in Jogoo House, especially APs department, and most specifically Our DIG Masengeli.

"Imagine even b4 Masengeli came to office, we had already known he was going to be the DIG, all this info we got from one very illiterate fellow, Officer in charge of Security at Harambe House (Office of the President) Mr Joseph Kiptoo Ng'eno, SP, we proved him right when Masengeli assumed office.

"Now Mr. Ng'eno is seriously abusing the DIGs office, he's transferring anything and everyone else going against him or talking ill of him.

" Masengeli is just there doing nothing. I'm a victim already, Mr Ng'eno anagawa madaraka kama sadaka kwa watu wake, if you dare ill talk ill of him ujue utaenda transfer Mandera ama Lamu, nimeona transfers mingi yenye Ng'eno amefanya na Masengeli anajua.

"Ng'eno is very junior to Masengeli but Masengeli anaogopa Ng'eno kama nyoka."

The Kenyan DAILY POST