Mapema ndio best as KALONZO names the man to lead his presidential campaigns and send RUTO to Sugoi 2027.





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has begun preparations to give President William Ruto a run for his money in the 2027 elections.

This is after he appointed Zein Abubakar to lead his Presidential Secretariat ahead of the 2027 polls.

In a statement, Kalonzo noted that Abubakar had already begun his work and had led the team for 6 months.

He described Zein as a hardworking and experienced person who would help the team clinch power in the coming elections.

The Wiper party boss also promised to name other members to the team in due course.

"I wish to thank Hon. Zein Abubakar for accepting to lead my Presidential Secretariat for the last six months. His rich and prolific academic background combined with years of activism has already enriched our growing People’s Team," read the statement in part.

"In the coming months, we will be unveiling more members of the Team determined to rid this country of dictatorship and return us to constitutional democracy."

Meanwhile, he proposed Philip Kisia be appointed as the new Executive Director of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, replacing Raphael Tuju.

On the other hand, he promised that the team would continue opposing government policies which he described as pressing to Kenyans.

