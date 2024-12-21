Panic as Governor SAKAJA unveils new system that will nab all corrupt county workers – Look!





Sunday, December 22, 2024 – All Nairobi County employees will start wearing badges and have their names publicly listed from January 2025.

This was announced by Governor Johnson Sakaja during an interview on Wednesday.

He revealed that the county will launch the programme dubbed Jitambulishe in a fresh initiative to curb rampant corruption and harassment of businesses.

According to Sakaja, all county employees will wear badges that anyone can scan and verify their identity before conducting any business under the project.

Sakaja announced that the county will have only one team that will be publicly known. The names will be separated by areas where these officers will operate.

“Every staff member of Nairobi County Government, if they come to you, first of all, it's one inspection team that we are going to publish the names of who comes to Westlands, who comes to Dagoreti North, because there are many imposters harassing business people in the city, and we want business people to focus on their business,” Sakaja revealed.

“Everyone must have a badge, and you check it online, and it brings up your photo. You know, yes, this is a certified staff member of the Nairobi County government and they have come to look at this and that,” he stated.

The problem of harassment and extortion by county officials, particularly within the Central Business District (CBD), has been persistent in the capital even before devolution in 2013 despite various pronouncements to fight the vice, reports of harassment persist.

Some business owners alleged that county officials continued to intimidate and extort them, threatening to close their establishments without proper cause.

