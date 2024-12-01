No student will be allowed in School in January without SHA registration – RUTO’s Gov’t declares

Monday, December 2, 2024 – No student will be allowed in school come January if they have not registered for the new health scheme, the Social Health Authority (SHA).
This is according to senior government advisor
Moses Kuria, who noted that President William Ruto’s government will order schools to turn away all unregistered children in a bid to register all Kenyans to SHA.
While speaking at a Homecoming Sabbath at SDA
Church Ngarariga in the Bibirioni area of Limuru, Kuria insisted that the
government is pushing for 100 per cent adoption of Taifa Care and will do
anything to achieve it.
Kuria while noting that the adoption of SHA
has been low among children, the outspoken advisor revealed the new plan being
sought to change this tide.
“If you are a parent and you have registered
yourself for SHA and have not registered your child, the record that is being
kept at the school of your child will be set aside this January,” Kuria
asserted.
“Starting January, we are going to set aside
all the records of children in schools. And for your child to be accepted back
to school, you must have registered them for SHA,” he added.
The government has set January 6, 2025, as the
date for reopening schools and April 4 2025 as the closing date.
