No student will be allowed in School in January without SHA registration – RUTO’s Gov’t declares





Monday, December 2, 2024 – No student will be allowed in school come January if they have not registered for the new health scheme, the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This is according to senior government advisor Moses Kuria, who noted that President William Ruto’s government will order schools to turn away all unregistered children in a bid to register all Kenyans to SHA.

While speaking at a Homecoming Sabbath at SDA Church Ngarariga in the Bibirioni area of Limuru, Kuria insisted that the government is pushing for 100 per cent adoption of Taifa Care and will do anything to achieve it.

Kuria while noting that the adoption of SHA has been low among children, the outspoken advisor revealed the new plan being sought to change this tide.

“If you are a parent and you have registered yourself for SHA and have not registered your child, the record that is being kept at the school of your child will be set aside this January,” Kuria asserted.

“Starting January, we are going to set aside all the records of children in schools. And for your child to be accepted back to school, you must have registered them for SHA,” he added.

The government has set January 6, 2025, as the date for reopening schools and April 4 2025 as the closing date.

The Kenyan DAILY POST