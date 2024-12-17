No rest for Quickmart Supermarket employees as ‘off days’ are suspended until January - They are working from 6 AM to 11 PM with no overtime pay.





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Even after extensive coverage of the deplorable working conditions across QuickMart branches, nothing has changed.

A report from an employee, who requested anonymity, paints a grim picture of ongoing mistreatment across the entire supermarket chain.



The employee revealed that despite public outcry over these widespread issues, the management remains adamant about making no meaningful improvements.



On Monday, employees were informed that all scheduled days off have been suspended until January.



This means workers will be required to continue their shifts without any time off during the busy holiday period.



The decision, seen as inhumane by many, has caused distress among staff, who are already overwhelmed by long hours and poor treatment.



Workers feel disregarded, with many now wondering whether their concerns will ever be taken seriously.



Many have lost hope of the company ever addressing their struggles.



"Hy Cyprian hide my ID ..... I'm an employee at one Quick Mart branch apparently even after the wake-up call n the numerous public displays of how the Quick Mart fraternity runs.

"How the working conditions are harsh we are now back to it.

"Today being on the 16th those inhumane individuals washa tufungia offs.

"Shifts mind u this is to. Run up to next year January.

"Now tell me how are we supposed to function well if this is the type of working conditions."

"Kindly help us tell those whom it may concern we are also human we also have kids n wives to look after.

"This kind of brutality has to cease people in here are hurting but no one really bothers, kindly help us"

