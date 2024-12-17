I feel sorry as an individual and repent for what we did in 2022 - PCEA church Bishop regrets supporting RUTO





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - A section of clergy from the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has expressed regret for supporting President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at PCEA Kahawa Wendani Parish on Sunday, the church leaders felt sorry for campaigning for Ruto against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The clergy led by Bishop Paul Kibiro blamed church leaders, arguing that the church enabled leaders without vision to win the 2022 elections.

"I feel sorry, and as an individual, I repent for what we did in 2022," Kibiro said.

Patrick Mucheru, an elder in the church, concurred with Kibiro's sentiments, saying the church should take responsibility for campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mucheru said that church leaders have asked God for forgiveness over the mistake they allegedly made by supporting Ruto.

"We would like to repent to God as a church. We are the ones who brought this government into place," Mucheru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST