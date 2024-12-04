Tragedy as USIU student takes his own life by jumping from the 14th floor of an apartment in Kasarani and leaves a note addressed to his parents.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - A Tanzanian second-year student from the United States International University (USIU) took his own life after reportedly jumping from the 14th floor of an apartment building in Kasarani.

The incident, which occurred late Tuesday night, was discovered on Wednesday morning by tenants who found the student’s body.

Police suspect su!c!de, as the victim left behind a note addressed to his parents.

However, the contents of the note have not yet been disclosed.



Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed the tragic incident and said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.



The student, who lived alone in his apartment near the university, has left friends and colleagues shocked and mourning the loss.



Authorities have urged those struggling with mental health issues to seek support, emphasizing the importance of reaching out to loved ones or professional counselors during difficult times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.