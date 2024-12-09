A middle-aged man takes his own life by jumping from the 10th floor of KICC





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Police are investigating the tragic death of a man who jumped from the 10th floor of KICC in Nairobi, marking the second such incident at the iconic building in a month.

According to reports, the middle-aged man took a lift to the upper floors on Friday, December 6, before jumping to his death.



Authorities confirmed he died on the spot and his body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.



Concerns are rising about how victims manage to access the restricted balconies of KICC which have controlled entry.



Earlier this month another victim identified as Lily Wangeci jumped from the 14th floor of the same building after reportedly expressing suicidal thoughts on social media.



The motive for the latest incident remains unclear as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.