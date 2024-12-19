MUSK’s possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s deepening involvement in Britain’s political landscape has sparked unease, particularly as he appears to align with hard-right figure Nigel Farage.

Farage, leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, disclosed on Wednesday that he is in discussions with Musk about a possible donation to his party.

Writing in the Telegraph, Farage revealed that “the issue of money was discussed” during their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

“There will be ongoing negotiations on that score,” Farage said, adding that Musk characterized the Labour and Conservative parties as a “uniparty” and expressed strong support for Reform UK.

While reports suggest Musk may donate up to $100 million to Reform, Farage told the BBC that no specific figures were discussed. Farage also acknowledged the need to ensure any donation from Musk would comply with UK laws, stating it would have to be made “legally through UK companies.”

Reform UK, which won five seats in the 650-seat UK Parliament in July’s general election, has drawn support away from both Labour and the Conservatives.

Dominic Johnson, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, criticized the potential donation, arguing that it would amount to Musk “basically buying” a UK political party.

“People like Elon Musk, like Donald Trump, like Nigel Farage … the sort of new right, they really hate the old right,” said Russell Foster, senior lecturer in British and International politics at King’s College. Foster noted that this newer, more hardline right-wing movement has overtaken traditional conservatives.

Musk has also directed sharp criticism at the Labour government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his social media platform X. In November, he accused the UK of becoming a “tyrannical police state” and described the government’s handling of anti-immigrant riots as overly harsh, claiming “civil war is inevitable.”

His comments have resonated with far-right influencers in the UK, and Musk’s rhetoric has intensified in response to Labour’s proposed legislation to regulate social networks. Musk even advised against visiting the UK in September, claiming, “They’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts.” “He appears to believe that he is on some sort of a mission against the establishment,” Foster added.

Musk’s close relationship with Trump since the US presidential elections further complicates Starmer’s efforts to strengthen ties with Republicans. Although Labour traditionally aligns with the Democrats, Starmer met Trump in New York in September to foster a new relationship.

“The prime minister looks forward to working with President Trump and his whole team, including Elon Musk,” a Downing Street spokesman said last month.

Labour politician Peter Mandelson urged pragmatism, stating it would be “unwise” to ignore Musk’s influence. “Farage acts as a bridgehead, both to President Trump and to Elon Musk and others. You’ve got to be pragmatic, practical about this,” Mandelson said.

As Musk’s involvement in UK politics grows, his alignment with Farage and Trump could significantly impact Britain’s political and diplomatic dynamics, prompting debates about his motives and the implications for the nation’s future.