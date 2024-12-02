Music icon ELTON JOHN confirms shocking blindness after severe infection fight

Monday, December 02, 2024 - Music icon Elton John has shared a heartbreaking revelation about his health, disclosing that he has lost his sight due to a severe infection.
The 77-year-old artist revealed the personal news during a
charity gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.
Speaking to the audience, John said, "As some of you
may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight."
The shocking announcement comes days after he revealed
losing eyesight in his right eye.
During the Sunday night gala, Sir Elton John addressed the
audience, revealing, “As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have
lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed
listening to it,” as reported by the BBC.
Sir Elton John even credited his husband, David Furnish, who
was also at the event, for standing strong as a pillar and helping him navigate
the ordeal.
“To my husband, who’s been my rock, because I haven’t been
able to come to many of the previews, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so
it’s hard for me to see them, but I love to hear them,” John continued. “And,
boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!”
However, John reassured fans that he was undergoing
treatment to improve his vision.
The Sacrifice singer is married to Canadian filmmaker David
Furnish. The couple tied the knot in 2014, after being together for 31 years.
Furnish, who co-directed the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late with
R.J.
