Man on the run after stabbing his wife to death







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Police at Dennilton, in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo, South Africa, have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who stabbed his wife, Moagabo Madisha, to death.

The incident took place on Monday at the couple’s home in Ntoane village.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that the 42-year-old victim was stabbed by her husband following a domestic dispute.

“The suspect fled the scene, and emergency medical services were called to transport the victim to a local hospital, where she was certified dead upon arrival.”

Police have opened a case of murder and an extensive search has been launched for the husband who is on the run.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has expressed “outrage” over the incident, especially as the country has just launched the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

"This is a setback for us, as we continue to lose more women at the hands of their partners. The investigating team must ensure the suspect is tracked down and arrested," said Hadebe.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect should contact the investigating officer, Constable Malose Lamola at 060 674 2649, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or the nearest police station. Information can also be submitted via My SAPS App."