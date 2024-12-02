Man on the run after stabbing his wife to death

Monday, December 02, 2024 - Police at Dennilton, in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo, South Africa, have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who stabbed his wife, Moagabo Madisha, to death.
The incident took place on Monday at the couple’s home in
Ntoane village.
Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela
Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that the 42-year-old victim
was stabbed by her husband following a domestic dispute.
“The suspect fled the scene, and emergency medical services
were called to transport the victim to a local hospital, where she was
certified dead upon arrival.”
Police have opened a case of murder and an extensive search
has been launched for the husband who is on the run.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo,
Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has expressed “outrage” over the incident,
especially as the country has just launched the 16 Days of Activism for No
Violence Against Women and Children campaign.
"This is a setback for us, as we continue to lose more
women at the hands of their partners. The investigating team must ensure the
suspect is tracked down and arrested," said Hadebe.
“Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension
of the suspect should contact the investigating officer, Constable Malose
Lamola at 060 674 2649, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or the nearest police
station. Information can also be submitted via My SAPS App."
