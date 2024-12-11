Even if you resurrect MWAI KIBAKI, we will not support you in 2027 – Mt Kenya residents tell President RUTO





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Mount Kenya residents have told President William Ruto that he made a significant political miscalculation when he supervised the impeachment of his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto, using millions of public funds, rallied Members of Parliament and Senators to impeach Gachagua, who was emerging as the next kingpin of the Mt Kenya region.

The impeachment of Gachagua sparked a political storm in Mt Kenya, causing President William Ruto to lose popularity in the region.

With intelligence indicating that he has lost the Mt Kenya region—the key region that supported him in the 2022 presidential election—Ruto is taking every measure to win back the area that helped propel him to the presidency.

On Monday, Ruto visited former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Ichaweri to seek advice on how to regain support from the mountain. However, according to residents, the meeting is a non-issue, as they have no intention of supporting him again.

Residents who spoke to various Kikuyu vernacular FM radio stations said that even if Ruto were to resurrect the late former President Mwai Kibaki, they would not support him, as the entire region despises "political betrayal," as Gachagua once told him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST