AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI names 5 allies of RUTO who are working hard to ensure OMTATAH beats him in 2027 – Look!





Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has cautioned President William Ruto to distance himself from five individuals within his inner circle, warning that their influence could jeopardize his chances of re-election in 2027.

In a statement, Ahmednasir said the five are working so hard to ensure he fails.

According to him, the group has vastly contributed to the unpopularity of Ruto's regime just two years into his election as president.

The individuals Ahmednasir Abdullahi warned President Ruto against include Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Economic Advisor Moses Kuria, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

According to the lawyer, the foregoing individuals have fallen out of favour with the citizenry due to their bravado and hubris and, therefore, pose a threat to the rare political lifeline the president might be having.

Ruto should thus detach himself from their company, Ahmednasir advised him.

"They are Kenyans President William Ruto and his government must get a court injunction stopping them from praising him and his government...for Ruto to win in 2027," said Ahmednasir.

The lawyer's counsel came at a time when the current regime has grown unpopular, the Gen Z uprising constantly challenging its policies deemed oppressive.

