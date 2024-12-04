More problems for city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO as his Porsche is reportedly repossessed by auctioneers - His neighbour shares a video.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo is reportedly facing financial struggles amid multiple fraud cases for allegedly failing to deliver cars to clients despite receiving full payments.

It is now emerging that the Porsche Khalif Kairo has been flaunting on social media was repossessed after he defaulted on the loan.

One of Khalif Kairo’s nosy neighbours recorded a video at his apartment, confirming his Porsche was missing from the parking lot after rumors surfaced online about its repossession

Renowned social media personality Rein Asamoh, who was the first person to expose Kairo for defrauding clients, took to his X account and claimed that the Porsche had been repossessed by auctioneers.

Kairo’s former business partner Charles Gicharu also confirmed that the high-end vehicle had been repossessed.

Watch the video shared by Kairo’s neighbour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.