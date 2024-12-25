ADEN DUALE slams GACHAGUA for alleging that RUTO is using illicit alcohol to reduce Mt Kenya votes in 2027 - Tells him this!





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry CS Aden Duale has joined other Kenya Kwanza leaders in criticizing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua, who spoke in Naivasha on Sunday, sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is facilitating the sale of illicit brew in Mt. Kenya with the aim of reducing their numbers ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Gachagua stated that Ruto is doing this because he knows the people of Mt. Kenya will not elect him in 2027, as he betrayed them.

However, in response, Duale termed Gachagua’s remarks as unfortunate, irresponsible, and incitement.

The Environment CS challenged the former deputy president to rise above ethnic politics and stop lowering the bar for good leadership.

According to Duale, history will judge Gachagua if he continues with his current set of politics.

"Gachagua, you were once the deputy president. This statement is unfortunate, irresponsible, incitement, and reckless.

"History will judge you. Don’t lower the bar for good leadership, raise above ethnic chieftains. Be a Democrat," Duale said.

