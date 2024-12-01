MIRACLE BABY and CAROL KATRUE reunite just days after announcing their separation.





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Former Gengetone rapper Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue are back together, just days after announcing their separation.

Many fans suspected the split was a publicity stunt, but it seems real challenges arose.

Thankfully, Carol’s mother stepped in to mediate.

She apparently had a heart-to-heart chat with both parties, leading to their reconciliation.

Carol confirmed her mom’s intervention, revealing her newfound single status on social media before the reunion.

Miracle Baby, clearly grateful, publicly praised his now-reconciled girlfriend’s mother.

He called her the “best mother-in-law in this generation” and expressed his appreciation for her wise words.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.