MATIANG’I makes a rare public appearance and sparks speculations after meeting an influential Kenyan billionaire (PHOTO).





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has sparked a flurry of speculation among Kenyans following his rare public appearance in Nairobi.

After months of keeping a low profile, the former CS was seen in the company of Kiprono Kittony, the former national chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

The meeting took place at a restaurant owned by Kittony, where the two shared a moment over coffee.

In a tweet following the meeting, Kittony shared his excitement: “Glad to share our delicious Sirwo Coffe,

Matiang’i’s public appearance is noteworthy because he has largely avoided the spotlight since his disputes with the government earlier this year.

His sudden re-emergence in the public eye has led many to wonder about his next political move or potential return to the spotlight.





