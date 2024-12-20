Flashy Nyamira wash wash politician loses his high-end vehicles to auctioneers - He has been living a fake life (PHOTOs).





December 19, 2024 - Flamboyant Nyamira politician Abel Daniel Rogena, popularly known as Sonko Rogena, is in the spotlight again, but this time, it's not for his flashy lifestyle.

The controversial figure, infamous for his alleged links to “wash wash” activities, has reportedly lost his prized vehicles to auctioneers.



The businessman, who unsuccessfully contested the Borabu parliamentary seat in 2022, is said to have failed to settle a hefty debt, forcing repossession agents to swoop in and seize his cars.



Among the vehicles believed to have been taken are a high-end Range Rover and a Toyota Land Cruiser, both of which had become a signature of his larger-than-life persona.



Sources claim Rogena, who gained notoriety for flaunting wealth on social media, had been struggling financially in recent months.



The once-boisterous figure, who often boasted of his riches, is now reportedly avoiding the limelight as more creditors continue to circle.



“It was only a matter of time. You can't build an empire on quicksand and expect it to last,” said one observer familiar with the politician's dealings.



His rise to fame has long been dogged by allegations of involvement in the murky world of “wash wash,” a term used to describe Kenya’s underground network of shady financial dealings.



While he has denied these claims, the recent auction drama has only fueled speculation about the true source of his wealth.



Residents of Borabu, where Rogena was once seen as a potential political kingpin, are now questioning his credibility.



“He came here flashing cash and promising heaven, but look at him now. It was all a facade,” said a local.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.