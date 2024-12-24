MARTHA KARUA reveals whether she will work with GACHAGUA in 2027 to send RUTO home and it’s not good news for some Kenyans





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has revealed whether she will work with former Deputy President Deputy Rigathi Gachagua to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

Gachagua has severally said he is forming a formidable alliance that will make Ruto a one-term President in 2027

When asked whether she would join Gachagua in his mission of sending Ruto to Sugoi in 2027, Karua, who was having an interview with Citizen TV, noted that she would be open to working with like-minded leaders in opposing President William Ruto's policies.

However, she confirmed that they had not engaged in talks over forging an alliance.

Karua acknowledged that she had previously been irritated by Gachagua's actions while he was in government but added that they were not enemies

"I have not talked to him and he has not sought me out but I cannot rule out talking to anybody. He is not my enemy. Kenya has one common enemy and he is called William Ruto and his regime.

"The fact that I have not talked to him does not make him my enemy," Karua stated.

"He may have done things that irritated or annoyed me but that is life. People can always fix the broken but at the moment we were not talking,” Karua added.

