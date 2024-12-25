GACHAGUA’s ally Senator THANG'WA goes nuclear as he gives a genius solution to abductions in Kenya – Look!





Thursday, December 26, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa has devised a way to end the abductions in Kenya.

In a statement, Thang’wa urged the public to make a citizens' arrest of the people abducting Kenyans on the streets.

He noted that since the police have said they don't know the abductors, Kenyans should treat the individuals as 'thugs' and then call uniformed police.

"Now that the National Police Service has confirmed they are unaware of who is abducting Kenyans, we should treat these abductors as thugs. Block their vehicles, make a citizen's arrest, and then call the uniformed police," Thang'wa stated.

The abduction of young people in Kenya is on the rise, with the latest case involving social media influencer Peter Muteti, who was allegedly abducted outside his apartment in Uthiru, Nairobi, after posting an AI-generated picture deemed offensive to President William Ruto

His mobile phone was switched off shortly after the incident, and he has remained unreachable since.

In another case, Billy Mwangi was abducted in Embu County after sharing a post on X which some might have considered offensive to President Ruto.

Mwangi's family said that he was forcibly taken away from a barber shop by four armed men who wore masks and were traveling in a double cabin pickup before speeding off towards the Embu-Nairobi Highway.

The spate of abductions has seen leaders from different parties condemn the acts with the majority blaming the government for the abduction of young people critical of the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST