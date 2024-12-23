PHOTOs of the Kisii man who murdered his girlfriend in the U.S. - Her dismembered body was found in his car after she was reported missing.





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - A Kenyan woman based in the U.S., who was reported missing last week after failing to show up to work for several days, was found dismembered in a car over the weekend

The investigation into the whereabouts of 31-year-old Tracy Nyariki began Friday night after police received a report from Nyariki's employer that she hadn't been to work for several days.

When police entered Nyariki's apartment, they uncovered several suspicious circumstances that raised concerns about her safety and well-being.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that Nyariki was last seen just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 17.

They also learned that 32-year-old Nobert Matara, who is said to be her lover, was a potential person of interest.

Police launched a manhunt for Matara and found his car parked outside his apartment and when they conducted a search, they found dismembered human remains.

Officers arrested Matara and charged him with first-degree murder.

He was taken to a holding facility in Maryland and is awaiting extradition to Delaware where he'll be arraigned.

Police said additional charges may also be filed "as evidence continues to be collected in this ongoing investigation."

Below are photos of the suspect.

Below is a photo of the lady he murdered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.