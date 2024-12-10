I’d rather be single than do 50/50 with a man - LADY says







Monday, December 09, 2024 - US-based finance and data expert, Omotoyosi Ogunbanwo, has said she would rather be single than split household bills 50/50 with a man.

She added that she currently does 70/30 with her man and will support him financially in times of need

“I’d rather be single than do 50/50 with a man. This is my personal preference and not in response to anyone’s relationship or how they choose to run their relationship. Every family is different and should do what works best for them,” she stated.

“The best I can do is 60/40. Right now, it’s 70/30. If I get a new job with more pay, I’d raise it to 40. In my opinion, women already do too much. If I have kids, it’s down to 80/20 or 90/10 or even 100/0. Again, my preference. Do your own as you like.”