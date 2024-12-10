ROBERT MUGABE Jr's friend denies leaking former the Zimbabwean President's son's private VIDEO







Monday, December 09, 2024 - Nigel Kunyeya has addressed allegations that he leaked explicit videos of his friend, Robert Mugabe Jr, on social media.

Kunyeya denied involvement in the viral incident that has sparked widespread controversy.

The leaked video, which shows Robert Mugabe Jr, the son of Zimbabwe's late President, in bed with two women, has drawn significant attention online. One of the women in the video is rumored to be the ex-wife of a popular businessman. Following the leak, accusations surfaced that Nigel, a close friend of Robert Jr, was behind the exposure.

Adding to the controversy, video footage allegedly showing Robert Jr assaulting a mutual friend was also shared. Reports claim that the victim ended up hospitalized, with allegations that Robert Jr tampered with the victim’s IV drip while visiting him in the hospital.

On social media, claims circulated that Nigel leaked the videos in retaliation for Robert Jr's alleged abuse of friends and threats against his family. However, Nigel denied these claims through his Instagram story. Sharing a photo of Robert Jr, he wrote:

"This is my guy. Whoever is doing this, you’re just hurting me. I’m an innocent soul."

The incident continues to unfold, leaving many speculating about the motivations and origins of the leaked content.