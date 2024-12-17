I sympathize with you and your negativity! RUTO slams critics and haters who want Kenya to fail





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - President William Ruto has told off those constantly criticizing his projects and highlighted his commitment to ensuring that Kenya attains developmental success.

In a statement, the Head of State maintained that he is on a mission to revive the country’s economy and push for transformational development.

He urged Kenyans to stay away from his critics, whom he says have the spirit of negativity and persistence to watch Kenya fail.

While addressing the naysayers, the president reiterated that continuous negativity is not progressive and that the country cannot develop on falsehoods, disinformation, or propaganda.

“Let’s stop the spirit of negativity in our country, we cannot build this nation on falsehoods, fake news, disinformation or propaganda,”

“You cannot hate your country so much to the extent you want it to fail. I want to tell the people of Kenya this country is going to succeed and we will shame the naysayers,” Ruto said.

He confidently asserted that his mission to transform Kenya would not be deterred regardless of what his critics say.

“I am a man on a mission I don’t have the luxury to retreat or surrender because we have to change this country. I sympathize with the naysayers and negative people who want Kenya to fail. Kenya will proceed forward,” Ruto said.

He also claimed that his efforts and resilience have contributed to fundamental progress and major reforms in the country’s economy.

In particular, the president underscored that the prices of commodities had gone down and the economy had stabilised.

“I have a great dream for Kenya and by God’s grace, we will transform this nation. Already there are signs of transformation. We are seeing the prices of basic commodities come down. Prices of fuel have progressively come down in the past five months,” the president added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST