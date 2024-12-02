KICC erupts with ‘RUTO Must Go’ and ‘Mwizi’ chants during SEAN PAUL concert (VIDEO)


Monday, December 2, 2024 Thousands of youths at Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul's concert at KICC in Nairobi on Sunday expressed their discontent with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration by singing anti-government songs.

During the event organized by Royal Media Services, revelers began chanting "Ruto Must Go" and "Mwizi," expressing their frustration with the broad-based government.

Here is the video of young Kenyans expressing their dissatisfaction with Ruto at KICC.

