KICC erupts with ‘RUTO Must Go’ and ‘Mwizi’ chants during SEAN PAUL concert (VIDEO)





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Thousands of youths at Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul's concert at KICC in Nairobi on Sunday expressed their discontent with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration by singing anti-government songs.

During the event organized by Royal Media Services, revelers began chanting "Ruto Must Go" and "Mwizi," expressing their frustration with the broad-based government.

Here is the video of young Kenyans expressing their dissatisfaction with Ruto at KICC.

Crowd Chants “Ruto Must Go” at Sean Paul KICC concert pic.twitter.com/Bjq1RgaQ6j — Henix Obuchunju (@Obuchunju) December 1, 2024

