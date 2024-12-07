Ghana's Vice President BAWUMIA concedes defeat to JOHN MAHAMA in presidential election

Sunday, December 08, 2024 - The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has gracefully conceded defeat in the 2024 general elections.
In a public address broadcast from his residence, hours
after election results began trickling in, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the victory
of his opponent and expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the opportunity to
serve as vice president and presidential candidate.
Dr. Bawumia confirmed that the provisional results from the
party’s internal collation indicated a victory for the opposition National
Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate, former President John Dramani
Mahama. He also revealed that he had called Mr. Mahama to congratulate him as
Ghana’s President-elect. “I said during the signing of the peace pact that I
was sure of two things: Ghana will win, and peace will reign,” Dr. Bawumia
remarked.
“The people of Ghana have spoken. The people have voted for
change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility,” he added,
emphasizing the importance of preserving Ghana’s peace and democratic values.
Dr. Bawumia stated that his decision to concede ahead of the official
announcement was aimed at reducing tension and ensuring that Ghana continues to
be seen as a beacon of democracy in Africa.
“It is important that the world investor community continues
to believe in the peaceful and democratic character of Ghana. These are our
most important assets,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to the nation over
personal political ambitions.
The Vice President pledged the NPP’s support for a seamless
transition to the new government and assured Ghanaians that the party would
adopt a constructive approach as the opposition. “We will not be a disruptive
opposition, even though we will subject government actions and policies to
strict scrutiny in the interest of our beloved nation,” Dr. Bawumia stated.
To NPP supporters, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged their
disappointment but encouraged them to remain hopeful. “I assure you that we
will regroup and come back even stronger. We may have lost the battle, but not
the war.”
He also extended heartfelt gratitude to President Nana Addo
Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his family, campaign team, running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku
Prempeh, and supporters across the country for their contributions. Dr. Bawumia
praised Ghana’s traditional rulers, religious leaders, security services, and
the media for ensuring a peaceful election process.
In his final remarks, Dr. Bawumia underscored the resilience
of Ghana’s democracy and his unwavering faith in the nation’s future. “Ghana
has won,” he declared. “Thank you very much, and may God bless you and God
bless our homeland Ghana.”
