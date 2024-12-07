Ghana's Vice President BAWUMIA concedes defeat to JOHN MAHAMA in presidential election







Sunday, December 08, 2024 - The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has gracefully conceded defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In a public address broadcast from his residence, hours after election results began trickling in, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the victory of his opponent and expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve as vice president and presidential candidate.

Dr. Bawumia confirmed that the provisional results from the party’s internal collation indicated a victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama. He also revealed that he had called Mr. Mahama to congratulate him as Ghana’s President-elect. “I said during the signing of the peace pact that I was sure of two things: Ghana will win, and peace will reign,” Dr. Bawumia remarked.

“The people of Ghana have spoken. The people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility,” he added, emphasizing the importance of preserving Ghana’s peace and democratic values. Dr. Bawumia stated that his decision to concede ahead of the official announcement was aimed at reducing tension and ensuring that Ghana continues to be seen as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

“It is important that the world investor community continues to believe in the peaceful and democratic character of Ghana. These are our most important assets,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to the nation over personal political ambitions.

The Vice President pledged the NPP’s support for a seamless transition to the new government and assured Ghanaians that the party would adopt a constructive approach as the opposition. “We will not be a disruptive opposition, even though we will subject government actions and policies to strict scrutiny in the interest of our beloved nation,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

To NPP supporters, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged their disappointment but encouraged them to remain hopeful. “I assure you that we will regroup and come back even stronger. We may have lost the battle, but not the war.”

He also extended heartfelt gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his family, campaign team, running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and supporters across the country for their contributions. Dr. Bawumia praised Ghana’s traditional rulers, religious leaders, security services, and the media for ensuring a peaceful election process.

In his final remarks, Dr. Bawumia underscored the resilience of Ghana’s democracy and his unwavering faith in the nation’s future. “Ghana has won,” he declared. “Thank you very much, and may God bless you and God bless our homeland Ghana.”