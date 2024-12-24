Drama in a rented apartment as a Kikuyu lady holds her MUBABA hostage, prompting him to ask for help from neighbours (VIDEO).





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Tenants in one of the rented apartments in Nairobi were treated to a dramatic incident after a Kikuyu lady held her ‘Mubaba’ hostage and refused to let him go.

The man had visited the lady and spent the better part of the night together.

The drama started when he wanted to go back to his family.

The lady held him hostage and refused to let him go, prompting him to ask for help from neighbours.

He alleged that the lady had assaulted him inside her house.

The man was walking on crutches, pleading with his youthful girlfriend to let him go

Neighbours came out to witness the drama after the 'mubaba' screamed for help.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.