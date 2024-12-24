Uproar as RUTO’s government confirms Kenyans' worst fears over RAILA’s AU Chairmanship campaign – Look!

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has confirmed it has used taxpayers' money to campaign for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairmanship bid.
Speaking during a media
briefing, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed Kenyans' worst fears that public funds are being used to campaign for Raila.
Mwaura noted that the government
had used a reasonable amount of money for the campaigns.
He allayed fears over the
excessive use of public funds, adding that more updates on the costs would be
revealed later on.
However, he expressed that Raila
was a candidate with a reputable background, further, easing the pressure on
the campaign budget.
"This is a matter that will
be discussed in detail soon enough. Right now we can assure Kenyans that we are
not using a lot of money for the campaign of Raila.”
"One, we have a candidate
who is respected and is experienced enough in Africa. Remember he was in charge
of infrastructure at AU. He is well known and you can see that from the debate.
Therefore, we do not need to spend a lot of money on the campaigns," he
said.
Raila is eying the AUC
chairperson seat with elections set for February 2025.
The former premier's candidature
was sponsored by the Kenya Kwanza government and in readiness for the
elections, Raila had been transversing the continent to seek support from
Presidents.
In December alone, Raila has
travelled to Eritrea, Morocco, Chad, and the Central African Republic.
