Uproar as RUTO’s government confirms Kenyans' worst fears over RAILA’s AU Chairmanship campaign – Look!





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has confirmed it has used taxpayers' money to campaign for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairmanship bid.

Speaking during a media briefing, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed Kenyans' worst fears that public funds are being used to campaign for Raila.

Mwaura noted that the government had used a reasonable amount of money for the campaigns.

He allayed fears over the excessive use of public funds, adding that more updates on the costs would be revealed later on.

However, he expressed that Raila was a candidate with a reputable background, further, easing the pressure on the campaign budget.

"This is a matter that will be discussed in detail soon enough. Right now we can assure Kenyans that we are not using a lot of money for the campaign of Raila.”

"One, we have a candidate who is respected and is experienced enough in Africa. Remember he was in charge of infrastructure at AU. He is well known and you can see that from the debate. Therefore, we do not need to spend a lot of money on the campaigns," he said.

Raila is eying the AUC chairperson seat with elections set for February 2025.

The former premier's candidature was sponsored by the Kenya Kwanza government and in readiness for the elections, Raila had been transversing the continent to seek support from Presidents.

In December alone, Raila has travelled to Eritrea, Morocco, Chad, and the Central African Republic.

