Avoid meat at all costs this festive season – Doctors raise alarm as they warn Kenyans over dangerous meat





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - The government, through the Kenya Veterinary Board (KVB), has urged Kenyans to be cautious when consuming meat during this festive season.

In a press statement, the veterinary board called on Kenyans to purchase meat only from licenced outlets in the country.

Kenyans were specifically cautioned against consuming meat from dead animals, which veterinary doctors claimed was being sold to unsuspecting buyers at a lower price.

The public was urged to purchase meat intended for human consumption only from outlets that sell meat bearing government-approved rubber stamps.

“What we have been seeing people doing is slaughtering animals for meat at home but I ask every Kenyan that your health begins with you,” noted a veterinary doctor.

“You need to access meat that is licensed and that has a rubber stamp that has been placed by a licensing officer,” the doctor added.

Kenyans were further advised to request the butcher to display the certificate authorising the transportation of the meat from the slaughterhouse to the butchery.

The notice by KVB came hours after the Ministry of Health warned Kenyans to avoid eating meat that has not been inspected by certified officers or sourced from dead animals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST