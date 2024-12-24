Avoid meat at all costs this festive season – Doctors raise alarm as they warn Kenyans over dangerous meat

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - The government, through the Kenya Veterinary Board (KVB), has urged Kenyans to be cautious when consuming meat during this festive season.
In a press statement, the
veterinary board called on Kenyans to purchase meat only from licenced outlets
in the country.
Kenyans were
specifically cautioned against consuming meat from dead
animals, which veterinary doctors claimed was being sold to unsuspecting buyers
at a lower price.
The public was urged to purchase
meat intended for human consumption only from outlets that sell meat bearing
government-approved rubber stamps.
“What we have been seeing people
doing is slaughtering animals for meat at home but I ask every Kenyan that your
health begins with you,” noted a veterinary doctor.
“You need to access meat that is
licensed and that has a rubber stamp that has been placed by a licensing
officer,” the doctor added.
Kenyans were further advised to
request the butcher to display the certificate authorising the transportation
of the meat from the slaughterhouse to the butchery.
The notice by KVB came hours
after the Ministry of Health warned Kenyans to avoid eating meat that has
not been inspected by certified officers or sourced from dead animals.
