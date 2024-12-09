Did Westlands MP TIM WANYONYI kill a young lady who refused to ‘entertain’ him because of his disability? – AOKO spills the beans





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Popular blogger Scophine Aoko Atieno alias Maverik Aoko has dropped a bombshell on how Westland’s Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi, allegedly killed a lady who refused to 'entertain' with him because of his disability.

Aoko in a post on X, said like many Waheshimiwas, Wanyonyi uses his handlers to scout for young girls in Nairobi who are later booked for a hotel to 'entertain' him.

Aoko in one of his posts stated one of the girls who was scouted was allegedly killed by Wanyonyi's bodyguards after she refused to sleep to 'entertain' the MP.

