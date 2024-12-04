Chile president announces he will soon be a father, making him first president of the country to have a child without being married







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Chile President Gabriel Boric, Latin America’s youngest leader, announced in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 4, that he is expecting a child with his partner.

In a joint post around midnight on Instagram with his girlfriend, Paula Carrasco, the 38-year-old leftist president shared a photo of an ultrasound image of the baby.

“While we are waiting for you… we will do our best to make sure you can live in a fair and happy Chile,” they said in a post.





Boric would be the first president of the socially conservative, Catholic-majority country to have a child without first being married to his partner.

Carrasco, 30, is an environmental chemist working in Chile’s Ministry of the Environment, as well as a professional basketball player with the country’s national team. Boric met her in October last year when the Pan American Games were held in Chile, and they made their relationship public in September 2024.

Carrasco is the president’s second girlfriend since he took office in March 2022.

His previous partner was Irina Karamanos, a political scientist and sociologist, who briefly took on the role of first lady before resigning less than a year later. She and Boric broke off their relationship in November 2023.