TIMAYA sparks romance rumours with American reality TV show star BROOKE BAILEY after they were spotted holding hands while boarding a private jet (VIDEO)

Friday, December 27, 2024 - Music star Timaya has fueled dating speculation after he was spotted holding hands with Basketball Wives reality show star Brooke Bailey as they boarded a private jet together.
The viral video, which has been making rounds on social
media, shows the duo walking closely, igniting widespread speculation of a
budding romance between the singer and the American socialite.
Neither Timaya nor Brooke Bailey has commented on the video,
but fans have taken to social media to express their curiosity about the
possible relationship.
Watch the video below
TIMAYA sparks romance rumours with American reality TV show star BROOKE BAILEY after they were spotted holding hands while boarding a private jet pic.twitter.com/n7l8bRzoGK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 27, 2024
0 Comments