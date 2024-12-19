Barton Town FC goalkeeper dies from 'serious' head injury after 'attack' on night out







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Barton Town FC goalkeeper, James Hitchcock, has died with a 'serious' head injury after an alleged attack on a night out.

The married father-of-one, from Cottingham in East Yorkshire, died from his injuries in hospital yesterday afternoon, with police to charge a man with his műrder.

He was hurt during an alleged attack at York's railway station last Sunday.

Hitchcock, who was in his 30s, played for Barton Town FC, and chairman Mark Gregory said the club was 'devastated', adding he was a 'popular but quiet' member of the first team.

Mckenzie Dicicco, 22, from Stockton-on-Tees, has been charged with műrder and affray. He appeared at York Magistrates' Court today and spoke to confirm his name and address but didn't enter pleas to the charge.

He also gave no indication as to plea in respect of a separate allegation of affray.

Barton Town's senior men were due to play Silsden in the Northern Counties East Football League on Saturday.

Hitchcock joined Barton Town in May after being signed by manager Anthony Bowsley from Bridlington Town.

Barton Town FC posted on social media: '[We] are devastated to announce that following a serious head injury, our goalkeeper James Hitchcock has passed away peacefully in hospital.

'Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his wife April, their young son Freddie, his parents, family and friends.

'All the club's games scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.'

Tributes have poured in for the player since the announcement.

His former team Bridlington Town said: 'It is with disbelief that the club has been made aware of the death of our much loved ex-goalkeeper James Hitchcock in tragic circumstances.

'The word 'devastated' does not explain how we as a club feel at this time.

'Hitch' will always be on our minds and in our hearts and our deepest condolences and thoughts and prayers go to April and Freddie and all the family.

'Hitch will be remembered before our home game on Boxing Day. RIP Keeps.'