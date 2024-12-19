Actor STEPHEN GRAHAM 'faces an FA probe after calling a referee a f***ing Teletubby and 'fat useless t**t'







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - British actor, Stephen Graham is reportedly facing an FA probe after a foul-mouthed rant at a football match.

The Line Of Duty star, 51, is said to have hurled insults at non-league referee David Kennedy at Saturday's game at Barrow Town in Leicestershire.

According to The Sun, Stephen's tirade caused the game to be held up for eight minutes with the referee refusing to continue until the actor left the touchline.

He reportedly called the referee a 'f***ing Teletubby' and a 'fat useless t**t' and also asked him if he had been bullied at school.

The Boiling Point star later apologised for his rant after the local FA launched an investigation into his behaviour.

Witnesses said Stephen - who was there to watch his nephew play for Barrow Town against Heather St John's Reserves last Saturday - snapped for no reason.

He reportedly accused the referee of being on a 'power trip' and is also said to have made a crude reference to a s3x act.

It's also claimed Stephen boasted about being famous, saying: 'Google me, I'm on Netflix.'





A source said: 'His behaviour was absolutely disgusting. The referee was so horrified, along with everyone else.

'He, rightly, refused to continue with the match until Graham left. Eventually, he agreed to go and sit in the bar so the game could continue.'

Stephen reportedly apologised to the referee right after the game and then called him two days later to apologise again.

A source close to the actor said he was 'mortified' over the incident but denied he ever told people to 'Google' him.

The insider also denied further claims that he used the C-word or threatened to 'knock out' the referee.

Barrow Town eventually lost the game 3-0.

The FA launched its Enough Is Enough campaign last year to tackle discriminatory behaviour which came after a rise in abuse against refs.