Nyanza lawyers slam GACHAGUA for alleging that RUTO is using illicit alcohol to reduce Mt Kenya votes ahead of the 2027 election.





Wednesday, December 25,2024 - A section of lawyers from the Nyanza region has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for alleging that President William Ruto is conducting a systematic genocide of the Kikuyu community through the use of illicit alcohol to reduce their numbers ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Gachagua further claimed that the state also ordered relevant government officials to allow the production, distribution, sale, and consumption of illicit brew in the region.

The lawyers, led by their president Chabi Otieno, expressed concern over the remarks and termed the claims irresponsible and inciteful.

Otieno said it was unimaginable that the government, tasked with protecting the lives of its citizens, would engage in such acts.

“Rigathi’s statement reeks of an admission that he was either involved in targeting citizens from his own region by commission or omission,” he said in Homa Bay's Rangwe sub-county on the Eve of Christmas.

Otieno called on investigating agencies to summon Gachagua to officially lodge his complaint and provide evidence for his claims, while at the same time urging him to desist from inciting the Mt Kenya region against the government, particularly from church pulpits.

