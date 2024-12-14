Actor WILL SMITH says he's got nothing to do with DIDDY despite online rumours







Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Will Smith has made it clear to fans that he has no connection to the legal troubles surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During a performance at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, Smith addressed the audience about online memes linking him to the disgraced rap mogul.

In a clip from the show, Smith said, "I don’t have s*** to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes." He acknowledged the difficulty in discerning truth from fiction in today’s digital age, adding that the memes have been causing confusion.

Smith emphasized that he’s never been to a “Freak-Off” party and has enough of his own drama without being pulled into someone else’s. He also joked about not even liking baby oil, referencing allegations that federal authorities found hundreds of bottles of the substance at Diddy’s residences.

“Obviously, Diddy and I know each other,” Smith said, addressing photos of the two stars chatting and laughing at public events. “But that’s the extent—I wasn’t down to get down at any of Diddy’s alleged parties.”

As of now, Diddy is being held at MDC Brooklyn, a high-security prison in New York, following the denial of his latest bail motion. He faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and is expected to remain in custody until his trial in May.

Smith wrapped up his remarks by distancing himself from the situation, saying, "Diddy’s dealing with a ton of legal drama, but that’s his business—I’m not involved in it."