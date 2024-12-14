Actor WILL SMITH says he's got nothing to do with DIDDY despite online rumours

Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Will Smith has made it clear to fans that he has no connection to the legal troubles surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs.
During a performance at The Observatory North Park in San
Diego, Smith addressed the audience about online memes linking him to the
disgraced rap mogul.
In a clip from the show, Smith said, "I don’t have s***
to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes." He acknowledged the
difficulty in discerning truth from fiction in today’s digital age, adding that
the memes have been causing confusion.
Smith emphasized that he’s never been to a “Freak-Off” party
and has enough of his own drama without being pulled into someone else’s. He
also joked about not even liking baby oil, referencing allegations that federal
authorities found hundreds of bottles of the substance at Diddy’s residences.
“Obviously, Diddy and I know each other,” Smith said,
addressing photos of the two stars chatting and laughing at public events. “But
that’s the extent—I wasn’t down to get down at any of Diddy’s alleged parties.”
As of now, Diddy is being held at MDC Brooklyn, a
high-security prison in New York, following the denial of his latest bail
motion. He faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex
trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and is expected to
remain in custody until his trial in May.
Smith wrapped up his remarks by distancing himself from the
situation, saying, "Diddy’s dealing with a ton of legal drama, but that’s
his business—I’m not involved in it."
