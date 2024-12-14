Actor ALLU ARJUN granted bail after being remanded to 14-day police custody following his arrest for a stampede death at film screening







Sunday, December 15, 2024 - South Indian superstar Allu Arjun was arrested today, December 13, in connection with a tragic stampede during the December 4 premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

The incident resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman, Revathi, and critically injured her young son. Hours after his arrest, Arjun was granted interim bail.

According to reports, the actor was taken into custody by a task force team from the Hyderabad police on Friday morning. Videos of the arrest show Arjun finishing his coffee and speaking to his wife and son before being escorted to a police vehicle.

The Telangana High Court indicated that interim bail would be granted for a specific period, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The stampede occurred when Allu Arjun made an unannounced appearance at the theatre, drawing an overwhelming crowd eager to see him. The sudden surge, compounded by inadequate crowd control, led to the tragedy. Police rushed Revathi and her son to a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have since charged Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, citing negligence and lack of preparation for the event.

In the wake of the tragedy, Arjun expressed his sorrow and extended financial support of Dh110,000 to the grieving family. "It’s a very unfortunate incident, and my heart goes out to the family affected," he said.

Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar, later told reporters that he was willing to drop the case against Arjun. "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away," he said, as reported by NDTV.

Arjun’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna also expressed her support for the actor, calling the situation “unfortunate and deeply saddening.” In an Instagram post, she said, "It is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual."

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan echoed similar sentiments, stating that it is unfair to hold one person solely responsible for safety lapses. "The actor cannot take sole responsibility for safety protocols," he said during an event in Jaipur.

Local police officials noted that Arjun’s team and the theatre provided no prior notice of his appearance, leaving them unprepared to manage the large crowd. Three theatre staff members have since been detained for failing to ensure adequate safety measures.

The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, also issued a statement expressing condolences and pledging support to the grieving family.

Allu Arjun, widely regarded as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, commands a loyal fanbase known for travelling great distances to see him. His arrest has sparked discussions about accountability and the need for stricter safety measures at public events involving high-profile celebrities.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Arjun said, “For every actor, the love of fans is a blessing, but ensuring their safety must always come first.” He vowed to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.