US-based Friedkin Group completes the takeover of Everton







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The Friedkin Group (TFG), led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, has officially completed its takeover of Everton Football Club, acquiring a majority stake in the Premier League team. This move signals the end of Farhad Moshiri's tenure at Goodison Park and the beginning of a new chapter for the Merseyside club.

Dan Friedkin, who also owns Serie A side AS Roma and has an estimated net worth of $6.1 billion (£4.8 billion), brings his expertise in sports management to Everton. Incoming executive chairman Marc Watts described the acquisition as a "momentous and proud occasion."

“Today marks a momentous and proud occasion for The Friedkin Group as we become custodians of this iconic football club," Watts said in a statement. "We are committed to leading Everton into an exciting new era both on and off the pitch. Providing immediate financial stability to the club has been a key priority, and we are delighted to have achieved this. While restoring Everton to its rightful place in the Premier League table will take time, today is the first step in that journey.”

Outgoing majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri expressed confidence in the deal, calling it the "best outcome" for Everton's future. “I truly believe that the transaction with The Friedkin Group is the best outcome for the club and its future success," Moshiri stated. He acknowledged the efforts made during his tenure, including stabilizing the club's finances, developing a new sporting department, and progressing with Everton's iconic new stadium.

"I now hand over to new owners confident in the outlook for the club and that our incredible fans will see the success on the pitch that they so thoroughly deserve," Moshiri added.

The takeover concludes an 18-month process filled with speculation involving potential suitors like MSP Sports Capital, 777 Partners, and John Textor before The Friedkin Group emerged as the final buyer.

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers commented on the transition, noting that while Everton fans can look forward to a fresh start, challenges remain. “Many of the issues they inherited at Roma are waiting for them at Everton: a team underperforming, a club with a big history, and a passionate fan base hungry for a return to the glory days," Myers said.

The Friedkin Group's tenure at AS Roma has been marked by both challenges and achievements, including silverware under the high-profile management of Jose Mourinho. However, stability remains a key issue, something Everton will also demand in the coming years.

Everton fans are eager for change after years of decline from the club’s former glories. The new ownership presents an opportunity for a stable and progressive future, with a new state-of-the-art stadium and improved financial prospects. As Watts takes the helm, the Friedkin Group has pledged to focus on long-term growth while addressing immediate priorities, such as securing Everton’s position in the Premier League.

With the backing of TFG, Everton embarks on a new journey, and supporters will be watching closely as the club aims to rebuild its identity and reputation in English football.