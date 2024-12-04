



Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - A cunning man who has been stealing from ladies in Nairobi has been exposed after he was captured on CCTV.

The suspected thief, who is always smartly dressed, met a lady in Nairobi CBD and exchanged contacts.

Last weekend, he told her that he wanted to buy her a gift and took her to one of the boutiques in the CBD.

As the lady was fitting clothes, he stole a phone from her handbag and vanished.

The suspect was caught on CCTV taking the phone from her handbag, pocketing it, and walking out while pretending to be on a call.

Reports indicate that the serial thief uses the same trick on different ladies.

Watch the CCTV footage.

A smartly dressed man who is luring Nairobi ladies and stealing from them exposed - He was caught on CCTV (VIDEO). pic.twitter.com/gC7AcGqVWx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 4, 2024

