Videos of MAURICE and BAHATI’s wife DIANA MARUA leave tongues wagging - Huyu Kijana Atagongewa Akicheza (WATCH).





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - The chemistry between Maurice Kivs and singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has left netizens with endless questions.

In one of the trending videos taken over the weekend during Sean Paul’s concert at KICC, the seemingly intoxicated Diana Marua is seen getting mushy with Maurice at the VIP tent.

She wanted to dance for him but he appeared a bit shy.

In another video, Maurice and Diana are seen taking a selfie video as they spend time together.

One would mistake them for a couple.

Interestingly, Maurice is Bahati’s manager.

Watch the videos.

