You must pay taxes whether you like or not, no one will be spared under my watch - CS JOHN MBADI shocks religious organizations





Friday, November 8, 2024 - National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has strongly defended President William Ruto’s government's measures to widen the tax base by introducing taxes on religious organizations.

In an interview, Mbadi stated that all organizations and individuals engaged in business must pay taxes to ensure equity in taxation, emphasizing that those providing taxable services should not be exempt.

“If you’re doing business, then you must pay tax. Taxes are paid by people who can afford it,” he said, emphasizing that the education system run by religious institutions should also be subjected to taxes.

He noted that under his watch he will not support any taxation of the faith-based organizations in any way as long as they are not engaged in any business.

However, he noted that religious organizations doing business will not be exempted from paying taxes like other business entities.

“We must be aware of certain factors, presently, charitable factors are not subjected to taxation, including education institutions,” he said, underscoring the need for everyone doing business to pay taxes.

CS Mbadi decried some of the said institutions charging Ksh1 million per term on students while the government doesn’t tax them, yet at the same time mama mboga who is selling sukuma wiki in Gikomba is taxed.

"We tax the low-income earners much more than we tax high-income earners because of unfair tax practices," CS Mbadi lamented.

“It is unfair for such religious organizations to fail to pay taxes if you are doing business please pay taxes. If it is purely religious activities then there is no need to pay taxes to those who are involved in business,” he added.

Churches in Kenya do not pay taxes on their income derived from offerings and donations as long as such income does not come from business operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST