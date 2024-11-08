KALONZO now wants a credible referee to beat RUTO in 2027 as he challenges IEBC to conduct a free and fair election like the U.S





Friday, November 8, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is impressed by the U.S. election body which conducted a credible election that saw Donald Trump make a huge comeback after beating Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a post on his X handle, Kalonzo urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take inspiration from the recently concluded U.S. elections.

He told IEBC to learn a lesson from the U.S. on how to conduct a free, fair, and credible election come 2027 to enable him to beat the incumbent President William Ruto.

“Over 150 million Americans voted in the historic November 5 election, and their votes were counted, tallied, and announced in less than 24 hours.

"I believe Kenya, and in particular the IEBC can learn from the United States about how to conduct a free, fair, and credible election,” Kalonzo intimated.

The former Vice President also took the opportunity to congratulate Donald Trump who looks set to ascend to the U.S. presidency, taking over from incumbent Joe Biden.

“I extend my congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on your election as 47th President of the United States of America,” he stated.

“Americans have placed their trust in your ideas and leadership, as evidenced by the outcome of the electoral college and popular vote,” Kalonzo added.

In Kenya’s history, IEBC has been responsible for the three General Elections 2013, 2017, and 2022 held under the new Kenyan Constitution of 2010.

In all the elections, the IEBC has come under fire and been criticized over its conduct of elections by political leaders.

Notably, the Presidential elections have attracted the most criticism.

