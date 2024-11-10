YEMI ALADE gets her first ever Grammy nomination as she is nominated for Best African music category

Sunday, November 10, 2024 - The Recording Academy has
announced nominations for various categories for the 2025 and 67th Grammys
award which will take place on Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los
Angeles.
Nominations were put out by the Recording Academy on Friday,
November 8, 2024 with prominent global artistes listed in the major categories.
Nigerian artistes stood out in the Best African Music
Performance Category with all five nominees being Nigerians with Yemi Alade
getting her first ever nomination for the prestigious Grammys.
The nominees includes; Burna Boy (Higher), Tems (Love Me Jeje), Yemi Alade (Tomorrow), Asake &Wizkid (MMS) and Chris Brown featuring Davido & Lojay with ‘Sensational’’
