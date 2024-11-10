DIDDY's lawyers request bail again, say similar defendants were released







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is once again attempting to secure his release from jail while awaiting trial, filing a new motion for bail on Friday, November 9. The motion points to similar cases where defendants accused of comparable charges were granted bail, despite Diddy's repeated bail denials in the past.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy’s lawyers are proposing a comprehensive bail package that includes a $50 million bond and extensive round-the-clock surveillance to ensure he doesn't flee or intimidate witnesses ahead of his trial.

This motion is a follow-up to efforts made in September, when his previous bail requests were denied twice. His legal team argues that other individuals facing similar charges were granted bail with significantly smaller bond amounts. For instance, a CEO accused of sex trafficking and witness intimidation was granted bail with bonds of $10 million and $500K, respectively—substantially less than the $50 million package Diddy is offering.

Despite these arguments, Diddy remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after a judge ruled that the government had proven he poses a danger. He faces federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled for May 2024.