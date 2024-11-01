Miami Beach officially revokes DIDDY’s Key to the City







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Miami Beach has taken the final steps to cut all ties with Diddy, officially revoking his Key to the City amid his ongoing legal problems.

The music mogul has been stripped of this honor following a series of troubling developments, including his recent arrest, indictment, and a wave of sexual assault lawsuits that have surfaced against him. The legal drama comes nine years after he was first awarded the Key to the City.

During an in-person hearing this week, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and the city commission unanimously decided to rescind Diddy’s honor. While the mayor still needs to formally sign the resolution, that step is expected to happen soon.

Diddy was recognized with the ceremonial key in 2015, celebrated for his contributions to the music industry and his pivotal role in organizing the Revolt Music Conference held in Miami Beach. Notable city commissioners, including Joe Magazine, David Suarez, Tanya Katzoff Bhatt, and Alex Fernandez, were instrumental sponsors of the award.

In June 2024, the city took another significant step by officially revoking October 13th as “Sean Diddy Combs Day.” This resolution followed the public release of a disturbing assault video involving Cassie, which prompted city officials to reconsider their recognition of the Bad Boy founder.

Reports earlier this month indicated that officials were already in the process of stripping him of this award. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Diddy has lost an honorary key from a city; he returned New York’s Key to the City in June after Mayor Eric Adams requested its return in a formal letter.