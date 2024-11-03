GACHAGUA urges MPs to prioritise key bills in parliament the way they prioritised his impeachment





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has attacked Members of Parliament who supported his impeachment.

Speaking at a burial in Kirinyaga County over the weekend, Gachagua urged MPs to pass essential bills in Parliament with the same urgency they applied in his impeachment.

He lamented that the Coffee Bill 2023 and the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill have languished in Parliament for over a year without being passed, while MPs took only a short time to remove him from office.

He urged the MPs to apply the same speed they used in his impeachment to pass the Coffee Bill, ensure it is gazetted and presented to President William Ruto to append his signature.

"They should use the same speed to pass the Coffee Bill and publish it at night in the Kenya Gazette.

"They should then take it to the president in the morning so he can sign it," Gachagua added.

He also called on the MPs from the Mt. Kenya region who supported his impeachment to advocate for the needs of their constituents by passing the Coffee Bill into law, as it will benefit the people of Mt. Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST