Video of women ‘hawking’ in Kamukunji in broad daylight as the economy continues to dwindle - They take as little as 100 bob.





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Some women were filmed parading themselves along a dingy street in the busy Kamukunji market, waiting to prey on ‘thirsty men’.

Reports indicate that the women flock to the street as early as 7 AM, taking advantage of the buzzing activities at the famous market.

They reportedly charge men for as low as 100 bob.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet, forcing some to throw their dignity away to put food on the table.

Women Spotted Hawking Flesh in Kamukunji in Broad Daylight- Uchumi Ni Mbaya pic.twitter.com/xQdufzdg1f — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 4, 2024

