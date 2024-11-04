My wife was left with perforated intestines – FRANCIS NG’ANG’A narrates how his wife, LUCY, died after undergoing cosmetic surgery at Body by Design







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Francis Ng'ang'a has narrated how his wife, Lucy Wambui, died after undergoing cosmetic surgery at a clinic in Nairobi.

Lucy developed complications from the surgery.

She was then admitted to a city hospital, where she was rushed for treatment and died four days later.

A postmortem report showed that Wambui developed chest pains and difficulty breathing on the second day after the abdominal fat liposuction procedure.

The heartbroken husband said his wife was left with perforated intestines after the cosmetic surgery at the Body by Design clinic.

Ng'ang'a blamed the clinic for his wife's death, narrating how she was sent home and the establishment closed immediately.

"I asked them why my wife was excreting and smelling and they told me it was part of the healing process. When they noticed she was critically ill, they told her to go home, and they closed the clinic," said Ng'ang'a.

Ng'ang'a narrated how efforts to treat his wife at the clinic were futile as it had been closed and had no access.





"10 minutes after she arrived home, she got very ill, and when we returned her to the clinic, we found it had been closed, and we only found the security guards," he added.

He narrated how the following morning, on October 26, he had a conversation with his wife, little did he know it was going to be their last communication.

"She called me and told me she was feeling very bad. She told me that if she dies, I should take care of her children just like we would take care of them when it was just the two of us," he recalled.

Meanwhile, the government announced that it had shut down the facility pending investigations into her death.

In a statement on Saturday, November 2, MoH said that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council had conducted a comprehensive investigation into its practices and standards.