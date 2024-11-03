PHOTOs of the beautiful lady stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Kahawa West emerge - She was a budding radio presenter.









Monday, November 4, 2024 - A 33-year-old lady identified as Lilian Aluko died after she was reportedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend last Friday in Kahawa West, following a quarrel.

Aluko's body was discovered by police at her boyfriend's house lying in a pool of blood.

Aluko’s boyfriend, George Mutegi, is now the primary suspect in her murder after fleeing the scene and turning off his phone.

According to Aluko’s mother, she left home at 11 AM on the fateful day and informed her family that she would spend the night at her boyfriend’s place.

At around 9 PM, Aluko’s mother received a phone call from a stranger number, informing her that her daughter had been found dead.

The distressed mother said that Aluko’s boyfriend was known to them and had visited their home several times.

According to neighbours, they heard a violent confrontation but they couldn’t intervene because the gate was locked.

Aluko and her boyfriend had returned home from an entertainment joint when an altercation occurred, leading to the murder.

Below are photos of the deceased lady, who was a budding radio presenter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.