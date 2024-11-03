PHOTOs of the beautiful lady stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Kahawa West emerge - She was a budding radio presenter.

Aluko's body was discovered by
police at her boyfriend's house lying in a pool of blood.
Aluko’s boyfriend, George Mutegi, is now the primary suspect in her murder after fleeing the scene and turning off his phone.
According to Aluko’s mother, she
left home at 11 AM on the fateful day and informed her family that she would
spend the night at her boyfriend’s place.
At around 9 PM, Aluko’s mother
received a phone call from a stranger number, informing her that her daughter
had been found dead.
The distressed mother said that
Aluko’s boyfriend was known to them and had visited their home several times.
According to neighbours, they
heard a violent confrontation but they couldn’t intervene because the gate was
locked.
Aluko and her boyfriend had
returned home from an entertainment joint when an altercation occurred, leading
to the murder.
Below are photos of the deceased
lady, who was a budding radio presenter.
